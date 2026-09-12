Motorcyclist dies in crash during motorcade honoring fallen firefighters

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Sept. 12, 2026 at 4:02 p.m.

 
One person died while participating in the Fire Ride memorial ride on Saturday.

One person died while participating in the Fire Ride memorial ride on Saturday. (Istvan Bartos, KSL)

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LAYTON — A 52-year-old man riding a motorcycle died Saturday in Layton.

The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on Highway 89 near the Gordon Avenue exit, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. It happened during the 2026 Fire Ride, a motorcade meant to honor fallen firefighters

"The victim, from Tooele County, died en route to the hospital," the department said. "At the time of the crash, he was not wearing a helmet."

Two other motorcyclists were involved in the chain-reaction crash. Their injuries are unknown.

The annual event included 300 to 400 motorcyclists who rode in honor of fallen firefighters while supporting the America's Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

Those who took part in the Fire Ride traveled from Sandy, through Davis County, up until the riders reached the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Ogden.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.

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