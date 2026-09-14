'I will never stop being sorry': Cache County couple sentenced to prison for toddler death

NIBLEY, Cache County — A Cache County couple accused of committing a "severe pattern of neglect" that led to their toddler's death were sentenced to two consecutive terms of one to 15 years in prison.

Mitchell Chesnut Murray, 32, and Carrie Marie Murray, 32, were both charged in 1st District Court in December with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony. In July, they both pleaded guilty to the aggravated child abuse charge and a reduced charge of child abuse homicide, both second-degree felonies.

Their 18-month-old daughter, Ruby Marie Murray, died on March 19, 2025, due to complications from malnutrition and dehydration, according to the charges.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said its detectives "identified a severe pattern of neglect leading up to the infant's death."

The charges alleged the Murrays showed "a depraved indifference to human life" by "unreasonably subjecting (Ruby) to excessive heat, darkness, solitary confinement, or sleep deprivation; and conduct that resulted in starvation, dehydration, failure to thrive, or malnutrition, that jeopardized her life."

The child weighed approximately 17 pounds at the time of her death. Her mother told police she found her daughter deceased in her crib, according to court documents.

Using baby monitors and surveillance cameras, detectives learned that during the last four days of Ruby's life, she was only out of her crib for a little more than six hours, and "the total time another human being was identified as being present with the child was 49 minutes and 15 seconds," according to the sheriff's office.

Ruby's crib, which had a mesh cover to prevent a child from climbing out, was "very dirty with old pieces of food," the charges said. Her room was also "noticeably warmer than the rest of the home," due to a space heater running nearby.

"Carrie was asked by investigators about (Ruby's) food and water intake and were informed (Ruby) was provided a sippy cup in the morning and the evening. Carrie also informed investigators that (Ruby) was usually fed waffles for all of her meals, and she typically ate them in her crib because they are not table people and (Ruby) never liked someone to feed her," the affidavit says.

Mitchell Murray told police he works from home and is on his laptop a lot, both working and playing games on his PC when he is not working.

"Mitchell explained what he termed 'crib days.' He explained that crib days were days where (Ruby) remained in her crib all day while he worked. He claimed this would occur one to two days per week," but he claimed he would check on her two or three times during the day, the charges said.

Investigators say Ruby was never taken out of her crib on March 18. During the morning hours of March 19, Ruby was "observed moving and making noises throughout the night including crying, whimpering and gasping," the charges state.

In character letters filed before the sentencing, family members and friends vouched for both Carrie and Mitchell Murray, saying they were caring parents and the tragedy was not intentional.

"We respectfully ask that you consider the whole of who Mitchell and Carrie are — not only the tragedy that occurred, but also the loving parents, hard workers and devoted family members we have known them to be. We ask for compassion and mercy as they face the consequences of this heartbreaking accident and try to rebuild their family," Mitchell Murray's parents said in a letter.

Mitchell Murray's grandmother said "I don't think you could find a man of finer character" than her grandson.

Mitchell Murray's brother asked the court to consider the whole family, as the parents still have a six-year-old child at home who needs to be cared for.

"If there is an opportunity for mercy, rehabilitation, supervision or alternatives that would allow them to remain involved in their child's life while still fulfilling the court's requirements, I respectfully ask that those options be considered," Cooper Murray's letter states.

On Friday, the Murrays were sentenced to one to 15 years in prison for both the homicide and child abuse charges. The terms will be served consecutively, but the parents were both given credit for the 283 days they have already served.

The court ordered that both Murrays will be placed on the child abuse registry.

In a handwritten letter filed with the court on Sept. 4, Carrie Murray said knowing she is responsible for her daughter's death is "horrific."

"I am so incredibly sorry. I will never stop being sorry. I pray for forgiveness frequently. I had so many plans, hopes and dreams for Ruby that will now not happen. I love Ruby. I am remorseful and sorrowful knowing that I failed her. My actions and inactions led to the worst thing that has and will ever happen to me," she said.

Carrie Murray said even though it was unintentional, she has to live with the fact that Ruby's life was "far too short."

"I want to help other parents avoid the situation I am in. No punishment is worse than living without my daughter while on this earth," she wrote.