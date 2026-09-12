Larry Ellison cancels plan to sell Oracle stock worth up to $7.5 billion

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 12, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 12, 2026 at 12:38 p.m.

 
Larry Ellison reacts, at the White House, in Washington, U.S. February 3, 2025.

Larry Ellison reacts, at the White House, in Washington, U.S. February 3, 2025. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Sept 12 — Oracle said on Saturday that its co-founder and executive chairman Larry ​Ellison had canceled a plan to sell up to 50 million Oracle shares, worth about $7.5 billion at Friday's closing ‌price.

Oracle had disclosed in a regulatory filing Friday that Ellison had adopted the trading ⁠plan on June 22, 2026, ​and that it was scheduled ⁠to expire on October 24, 2026.

"No Oracle stock was sold under ‌that plan, and ‌he has no other plans to sell any of his ⁠Oracle stock," Oracle said on ⁠Saturday.

Oracle's stock has taken a beating this year on growing investor concerns over soaring capital expenditure that has pressured its free cash flow.

The shares are down nearly 23% year to date and were more than 18% below their closing level on ‌June 18, the last trading day ​before Ellison adopted the plan.

Oracle did not give a reason for the cancellation of Ellison's trading plan.

Ellison, 82, served as Oracle's CEO until 2014 and is the company's largest shareholder, owning over 38% of the company, according to LSEG data.

Earlier in the week, Oracle had reported quarterly results that topped Wall ​Street estimates and a smaller cash burn than expected, easing some concerns ‌about its debt-fueled ‌spending ⁠spree and leading to a jump in the shares on Friday.

However, its stock later reversed course as analysts said a recovery in cash flow remained some way off.

The firm also announced restructuring costs, ‌part of a plan ​that includes job cuts, will rise ‌by about $700 million.

(Reporting by ⁠Sumedha Mukherjee ​and Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham, Chizu Nomiyama and ​Kim Coghill)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business
Reuters

    STAY IN THE KNOW

    Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  