Amazon pauses operations with 21 Air after Miami cargo plane crash

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Sept 13 — Amazon said on Sunday it was pausing operations with Miami-based 21 Air, ​the cargo carrier that operated the Amazon-branded plane that crashed in Miami, killing five people.

"After the tragic incident last weekend, ‌we've spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances and ⁠we've decided to pause our operations ​with 21 Air, the operator ⁠of Flight 7598," Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement ‌to Reuters.

"We'll continue ‌working to support the investigation and everyone affected."

Last week, an ⁠Amazon Prime Air cargo flight overran ⁠a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport.

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport's diagonal runway shortly before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) and struck multiple vehicles on the ground, officials said.

The plane was a 32-year-old Boeing 767-300 freighter that operated as ‌a passenger jet for various airlines from ​1994 to 2015, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracking service.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, said last week the pilots of the Amazon Prime Air cargo plane considered aborting the landing after the aircraft touched down, citing evidence from a flight data recorder.

The NTSB also said one pilot cautioned that ​they were flying "too fast" just over a minute before touching down on the ‌runway that they ‌overran.

"We ⁠remain focused on supporting the families and loved ones who were impacted by this accident, as well as working closely with the NTSB and all our partners, like Amazon, as the investigation continues. We are ‌confident in our safety ​policies, procedures and training," 21 Air ‌said in a statement ⁠to Reuters.

(Reporting by ​Rishabh Jaiswal and Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and ​Thomas Derpinghaus)