Tesla to unveil long-delayed Roadster on Oct. 1, Musk says

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Sept 12 — Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the electric-vehicle maker would unveil its long-delayed Roadster on October 1, nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original sports car.
Here are some of the details:
• Tesla's account on social media platform X - also owned by Musk - posted "Go for launch" alongside a graphic displaying the date. Musk later replied to the post, saying, "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01"
• The Information reported in August that Tesla planned to unveil a redesigned Roadster as early as that month.
• The unveiling event could include a demonstration of a limited-edition version equipped with cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX, the report said,
• The Information report added that the demonstration is expected to take place at SpaceX's test facility in McGregor, Texas.
• Tesla first unveiled the next-generation Roadster in 2017 and said deliveries would begin in 2020, but the program has faced repeated delays.
• This comes after Tesla last week began offering rides in its two-seater Cybercab, which has no steering wheel or pedals, in limited areas of Austin, Texas. Musk has described the vehicle as central to transforming Tesla into a dominant force in driverless vehicles.
• The Roadster program has reportedly evolved from a conventional high-performance EV into an all-new carbon-fiber hypercar after Tesla abandoned an alternative approach based on Model S Plaid components.
(Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)