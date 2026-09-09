France's Cegid and Silae to merge in €10 billion software deal

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 9:07 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 4:58 a.m.

 
Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026.

Euro banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Sept 9 — French business ​software provider Cegid and payroll platform Silae ‌said on Wednesday they ⁠were planning ​to merge ⁠to create ‌a European ‌technology group valued at ⁠more ⁠than €10 billion ($11.6 billion).

Private equity firm Silver Lake, which is the majority owner of both ‌companies, ​will retain a majority interest in the combined group, to be led by newly appointed CEO Christian ​Pedersen. The ‌transaction ‌is expected ⁠to be closed in the first half of 2027, ‌the companies said.

($1 = ​0.8601 ‌euros)

(Reporting by ⁠Hugo ​Lhomedet. Editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)

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