Tencent-backed Enflame surges 188% in Shanghai debut after $912 million IPO

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HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Sept 11 — Chinese artificial ​intelligence chipmaker Shanghai Enflame Technology opened 188% higher in its ‌Shanghai debut on Friday, after the ⁠Tencent-backed company raised ​6.12 billion ⁠yuan ($912 million) in its initial ‌public offering.

The ‌stock opened at 410 yuan ⁠versus its ⁠offer price of 142.18 yuan, and rose to as much as 475 yuan.

Enflame's debut adds to a rush of listings ‌by Chinese ​companies seeking to supply computing chips for artificial intelligence, as Beijing pushes for home-grown alternatives to U.S. suppliers such as Nvidia.

The company is one of ​a group of Chinese ‌AI chip ‌startups ⁠sometimes called the "four little GPU dragons", alongside Moore Threads, MetaX and Biren Technology.

($1 = 6.7061 Chinese ‌yuan)

(Reporting by Yantoultra ​Ngui in Hong ‌Kong and ⁠Samuel ​Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline ​Wong)