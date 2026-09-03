Pick Six Previews: Utah season-opener a fresh look and a safe win

SALT LAKE CITY — After 21 seasons as head coach, Kyle Whittingham stepped down and took the job at Michigan and lifelong Ute Morgan Scalley was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach.

Scalley coached Utah to a 44-22 Las Vegas Bowl win over Nebraska in December and will make his regular-season debut Thursday night. Utah kicks off the 2026 season with FCS Idaho coming into Rice-Eccles Stadium (7 p.m. MT, ESPNU).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2023-25): Utah 56.5 (25th of 68 Power 4) | Idaho (FCS)

2025 season: Utah 72.3 (10th) | Idaho (FCS)

2026 projection: Utah (22nd) | Idaho (FCS)

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine "Pick Six Previews," I selected Utah to finish third in the Big 12 race. The Utes also earned a preseason top-25 ranking at No. 22.

Idaho went 4-8 in 2025 in a coaching transition season, which snapped a three-year run of FCS playoff appearances. Head coach Thomas Ford is back for a second year, but the Vandals lost a heartbreaker in their opener when Cal Poly converted a fourth-and-long into a 34-yard touchdown in the final seconds.

Utah with the ball

Utah offense (2025): 41 points/game, 4th in FBS; 8th in opponent-adjusted offense

Idaho defense (2025): 26.4 points/game allowed, 61st in FCS

Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck led one of the biggest offensive turnarounds from 2024 to 2025, and quarterback Devon Dampier thrived in the step up from non-AQ to Power Four. The Utes scored 41points per game (No. 4 nationally) and led the nation with a 6.0 yards per carry average behind a dominant offensive line that was anchored by two eventual first-round NFL draft picks.

Beck followed Whittingham to Michigan, all five starting linemen graduated, but Utah returns its leader in Dampier, their near-thousand yard back Wayshawn Parker, and an upgraded wide receiver room.

Scalley called this 2026 unit "the best wide receiver crew we've ever had at Utah." The program hasn't had a 1,000-yarder in 13 years, but they signed two transfers who got close last year. Braden Pegan (Utah State) and Kyri Shoels (San Jose State) were both All-Mountain West, combined for 1,700 yards last year, and both were graded as four-star transfers. Other returners could be poised for breakout seasons — like Larry Simmons, Ricky Johnson, and Creed Whittemore in the slot.

The offensive line returns their sixth and seventh linemen — Solatoa Moea'I and Keith Olson — though both are new full-time starters. The staff added FCS national champion Cedric Jefferson (Montana State) and a five-star left tackle in Kelvin Obot (Fruitland, ID) to bolster the new front.

Idaho struggled to slow down Cal Poly, an unranked FCS team, and allowed 38 points, 319 passing yards and five total touchdowns to their dual-threat quarterback. Even worse, with a 3-point lead in the final minute, they allowed a long decisive touchdown drive and game-winner on the final play.

Idaho with the ball

Idaho offense (2025): 25.2 points/game, 60th in FCS

Utah defense (2025): 18.9 points/game allowed, 18th in FBS; 37th in opponent-adjusted defense

Scalley led the Utah defense for a decade with his "RSNB" culture: relentless, smart, nasty, ballhawks. That last one, ballhawks, is a perfect description for the nation-best 24 straight seasons taking back a pick six.

Though the scheme and culture remain the same as usual, the starting lineup enters a transition season. Nine starters are gone, including all four defensive linemen, their sack leader, two veteran backers, and their top corner. Tackle leader Johnathan Hall returns at linebacker, and do-it-all playmaker Jackson Bennee returns at safety.

Utah also got two former starters back from 2025 injury seasons in Rabbit Evans and Nate Ritchie, and the secondary should remain a strength after a No. 7 finish in my opponent-adjusted pass defense stat last season

There were several indicators for year-over-year improvement for Idaho's offense: a more veteran offensive line, a second-year coach bonus, and now a deep receiver room that was injured throughout the season.

The offense certainly did their part in their opener: Joshua Wood threw for 363 yards — 180 yards to receiver Tony Harste — and he led a go-ahead drive in the final minute.

Game prediction

This will provide a first look at completely new lines of scrimmage with all starting nine — four defense and five offense — gone. Utah will also show its new offensive scheme with Utah State's Kevin McGiven taking over and alluding to more downfield vertical shots in the pass game, as well as a quicker tempo.

Idaho's inability to slow a dual-threat quarterback means Dampier (and Byrd Ficklin) should be running wild here; Utah has the clear advantage on both sides of the ball. In their last four FCS games, Utah has outscored their opponents 216-23 (54-6 average score), and this one should be no different.

Utah 49 | Idaho 13