The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah shines in Scalley debut + Previewing Arkansas and the night game factor

By Josh Furlong, KSL | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 1:58 p.m.

 

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Utah shines in Scalley debut + Previewing Arkansas and the night game factor

SALT LAKE CITY — Real football is back — and there are plenty of stats to break down! In this week's episode of The Utah Checkdown, host Josh Furlong recaps the opening week of college football and sets the stage for a big nonconference showdown.

In this episode:

  • Week 1 look back & Kyle Whittingham's Michigan chaos: A wild ending in Ann Arbor, the controversial Hail Mary finish, and what to make of Whittingham's debut with the Wolverines.
  • Big 12 weekend shakeups: Oklahoma State's stumble against Tulsa, Dave Aranda's hot seat after Baylor's loss to Auburn, and what early results mean across the conference.
  • AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Josh talks his top 25 ballot, breaks down LSU's big leap, and explains why Utah, BYU, and Texas Tech remain tightly grouped in the rankings.
  • Utah vs. Idaho postgame look: Breaking down the Utes' 633-yard offensive explosion, Devon Dampier's Big 12-leading average depth of target, and Byrd Ficklin's viral sidearm dime. Plus, what Morgan Scalley had to say about the dual-QB packages and offensive line depth.
  • Arkansas game preview: What to expect Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium against the Razorbacks. Josh breaks down Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield's comments on Utah's run game, the late kickoff time, and the trench battles that will decide Week 2.

Tune in now on your favorite podcast platform and get set for kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

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College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
Josh Furlong, KSLJosh Furlong
Josh is the sports director at KSL and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.

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