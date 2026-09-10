Alleged getaway driver arrested in connection with South Salt Lake bank robbery

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A woman believed to be the getaway driver during a recent bank robbery that allegedly involved a bomb has been arrested.

Brelyn Capri Sanchez, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of aggravated robbery and using a weapon or hoax weapon of mass destruction.

On Sept. 4, police responded to a robbery at America First Credit Union, 3499 S. State, according to a police booking affidavit.

"It was discovered that a male entered the bank … with a gray backpack and handed a note to the bank teller. The note stated that they have a bomb and wanted money put in the bag," the affidavit states.

The bank teller told police "he was in fear for his life as the bomb … looked real," according to the affidavit.

After the teller handed over approximately $1,200, the robber left the bank and got into the passenger seat of a red Dodge Durango. Using "neighborhood cameras and UTA cameras," detectives traced the vehicle to an apartment complex in Murray and identified the owner, Sanchez, the affidavit states.

"Brelyn admitted to being the driver of the vehicle of the vehicle used as a getaway car," police stated.

Sanchez was placed on probation on June 29 after being convicted of a drug-related crime, according to charging documents.

Detectives further note in their affidavit that the alleged bomb used in the bank robbery "has not been located and is still possibly being used for other potential crimes."

The investigation into the robbery and search for additional suspects remained ongoing Thursday.