Garcia Bernal looks at masculinity and class in new film at Venice

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VENICE, Sept 10 — Mexican actor and filmmaker Gael Garcia Bernal said questions about fatherhood, class and a crisis of ​masculinity in Latin America had inspired his third feature as a director.

Garcia Bernal co-wrote, directed, produced and stars in "Hombre al Agua" ("Man Overboard"), which is screening in the Spotlight section at ‌this year's Venice Film Festival.

The film follows Camilo, a Cuban lifeguard who builds a new life in Mexico after saving a businessman from ⁠drowning and then marrying his daughter. But as ​the gloss of his privileged existence fades, he ⁠realises his own aspirations come second to those of his filmmaker wife and ambitious father-in-law.

Garcia Bernal said ‌the story reflected wider questions ‌facing the whole region.

"This film, both consciously and unconsciously, is about Latin America, and ⁠perhaps it is also a dedication to this continent, which, ⁠like Camilo, is searching for its own movie, ...because we certainly need it."

ROLE FOR RICKY MARTIN

The 47-year-old actor said two of his early films "Amores Perros" and "Y Tu Mamá Tambien" had helped capture societal change in a unique way.

"I saw how those two films acted as a catalyst or an emollient for a shift that was taking place in society as well. And that is an incredible ‌power. I mean, it's amazing how movies can achieve that."

To complete ​his pan-Latin American cast, Garcia Bernal recruited Puerto Rican pop star Ricky Martin for the role of Roby, an actor cast as Camilo in an autobiographical film being made by his wife.

Martin, one of the most successful Latin American musicians of all time, said he immediately embraced the chance to work with Garcia Bernal despite appearing in only a handful of scenes.

"This is Latin American cinema, which for me was something that was a must, something that had to happen. It's my ​language and there's a comfort, it's very seductive, and I really want to keep working on it," he said.

Martin also ‌praised a new ‌generation of artists ⁠from the region, including fellow Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny.

"I see myself in him, myself from 20 or 30 years ago. I feel like I did it right, and I see the new generation doing it in an incredible way. The numbers don't lie. That's where the proof is," he said.

"I invite the ‌young artists to talk and feel ​free. It is scary at times, but nothing has ‌been said about the cowards. Let's ⁠just move forward ​with strength and vigour and valour and hope for the best, always optimistic."

The Venice Film Festival runs until Saturday.

(Editing ​by Crispian Balmer)