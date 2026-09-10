Reports: Patriots WR A.J. Brown has high ankle sprain, out 4 weeks

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 10, 2026 at 7:11 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 9:18 a.m.

 
Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; aNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs a route against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second quarter at Lumen Field.

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; aNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs a route against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Sep 11 (Field Level Media) - An MRI determined that New ​England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown sustained a high ankle sprain Wednesday in the season opener, multiple media ‌outlets reported Thursday night.

X-rays were negative for a fracture for the three-time Pro ⁠Bowl wideout. The Patriots ​reportedly feared Brown had a ⁠high ankle sprain before the MRI confirmed the severity ‌of the injury.

Brown ‌walked off the field with a right ankle injury ⁠on New England's opening possession ⁠of the second half in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the host Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots announced Brown was questionable to return to the game. He did not, and coach Mike Vrabel did not offer an update postgame.

Brown was ‌targeted by a third-down pass from ​Drake Maye, but Seahawks nickel cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett deflected the pass to force a punt. Pritchett's knee landed on the outside of Brown's ankle, which twisted inward as he went to the ground.

Brown removed his right cleat and entered the blue medical tent on the sideline as ​the Patriots added a field goal to go ahead 10-0 ‌in the third ‌quarter.

Acquired ⁠from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade in early June, Brown had three receptions for a team-high 26 yards in the first half.

Brown, 29, was selected second-team All-Pro with the Eagles ‌in 2022, 2023 and ​2024.

He has 527 receptions for 8,055 ‌yards and 56 ⁠touchdowns in ​106 career games (98 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21), Eagles (2022-25) and Patriots.

(--Field ​Level Media)

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

National SportsNFL
Field Level Media

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  