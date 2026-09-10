Reports: Patriots WR A.J. Brown has high ankle sprain, out 4 weeks

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Sep 11 (Field Level Media) - An MRI determined that New ​England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown sustained a high ankle sprain Wednesday in the season opener, multiple media ‌outlets reported Thursday night.

X-rays were negative for a fracture for the three-time Pro ⁠Bowl wideout. The Patriots ​reportedly feared Brown had a ⁠high ankle sprain before the MRI confirmed the severity ‌of the injury.

Brown ‌walked off the field with a right ankle injury ⁠on New England's opening possession ⁠of the second half in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the host Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots announced Brown was questionable to return to the game. He did not, and coach Mike Vrabel did not offer an update postgame.

Brown was ‌targeted by a third-down pass from ​Drake Maye, but Seahawks nickel cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett deflected the pass to force a punt. Pritchett's knee landed on the outside of Brown's ankle, which twisted inward as he went to the ground.

Brown removed his right cleat and entered the blue medical tent on the sideline as ​the Patriots added a field goal to go ahead 10-0 ‌in the third ‌quarter.

Acquired ⁠from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade in early June, Brown had three receptions for a team-high 26 yards in the first half.

Brown, 29, was selected second-team All-Pro with the Eagles ‌in 2022, 2023 and ​2024.

He has 527 receptions for 8,055 ‌yards and 56 ⁠touchdowns in ​106 career games (98 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21), Eagles (2022-25) and Patriots.

(--Field ​Level Media)