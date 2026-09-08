Reports: Patriots make Christian Gonzalez NFL's top-paid cornerback

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 8, 2026 at 9:10 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 3:18 a.m.

 
Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) speaks to the media after practice at training camp at Gillette Stadium.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) speaks to the media after practice at training camp at Gillette Stadium. (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

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Sep 08 (Field Level Media) - Completing protracted negotiations, the ​New England Patriots agreed to a contract extension that makes Christian Gonzalez the NFL's highest-paid ‌cornerback, multiple media outlets reported late Monday night.

The four-year, $135 million extension reportedly ⁠includes $102 million in guaranteed ​money and a $33 million ⁠signing bonus, a record for a cornerback.

The pact ‌moves Gonzalez ahead ‌of the Seattle Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon, who agreed ⁠in mid-August to a four-year, $132 ⁠million extension with $101 million guaranteed.

The Gonzalez deal comes two days before the Patriots and the Seahawks will clash in a season-opening Super Bowl rematch at Seattle.

Gonzalez, 24, missed two weeks of training camp ‌action in August due to ​a leg injury, but he has been back at full strength for two weeks.

A 2023 first-round draft pick out of Oregon, Gonzalez played just four games for New England that year due to a right shoulder injury. He returned the following year ​to log two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one fumble ‌recovery and ‌59 ⁠tackles in 16 games, all starts.

Last year, Gonzalez recorded 10 passes defensed and 69 tackles in 14 games, all starts. During the Patriots' postseason run that ended ‌in a Super Bowl ​defeat, he registered one interception, ‌one sack, one ⁠forced fumble, ​seven passes defensed and 19 tackles in four games.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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