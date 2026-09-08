Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers agree to $165M, 3-year extension, AP source says

By Rob Maaddi, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 3:34 p.m.

 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

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TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed on a $165 million, three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team hasn't announced the contract extension.

Mayfield revived his career in Tampa Bay after replacing Tom Brady in 2023. He was entering the final season of his three-year, $100 million deal.

Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by Cleveland, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons while leading the Bucs to consecutive NFC South titles. He was an MVP candidate through the first half of last season when the team started 6-2, but struggled with injuries and tailed off.

Mayfield had set a deadline on getting a new contract by the start of training camp, and felt "disrespected" when he didn't get it.

Now, it's done.

The Buccaneers open the season on the road against Cincinnati.

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