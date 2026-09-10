Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has a muscle injury. His status for Seattle's next game is uncertain

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SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold's hip injury appears to be muscle-related, and his status for next week's game at Arizona is as yet undetermined, coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday.

Darnold was injured on Seattle's first series of Wednesday night's season-opening game against the New England Patriots. Darnold was sacked by New England's Dre'Mont Jones and shortly thereafter limped off the field. He did not return.

Backup Drew Lock replaced him and went 16 of 22 for 187 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks rallied for a 13-10 victory.

Following the game, Macdonald said Darnold's hip was not fractured, but said he would undergo additional tests.

The coach updated Darnold's injury on a local Seattle radio show on Thursday. But he did not reveal whether he'd be ready for Seattle's game at Arizona on Sept. 20.

"The hip is intact, and it's good," Macdonald said. "It's more like a muscle thing. So that's good. So how long that is? We don't know yet."

Darnold, 29, did not miss a game last season as he led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title. He threw for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the regular season as Seattle won a franchise-record 14 games.

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