Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) added to injury report as opener draws near

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 10, 2026 at 2:46 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 2:02 p.m.

 
Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts as he exits the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts as he exits the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

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Sep 10 (Field Level Media) - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was added ​to the team's injury report on Thursday after sustaining an oblique injury during practice.

The Falcons listed Tagovailoa as a ‌limited practice performer.

During the Thursday practice, Tagovailoa appeared to be favoring his back, multiple outlets ⁠reported.

The injury occurred in the ​portion of practice open to ⁠the media. A brief snippet of video posted by 11Alive News ‌in Atlanta showed ‌Tagovailoa throwing a pass, then staggering to the turf while ⁠touching his back with his right ⁠hand. He quickly got back up on his feet.

Cooper Rush, who is listed as Tagovailoa's backup to start the season, continued to take practice reps. Michael Penix Jr. was a full practice participant but will be inactive for Sunday's opener against the ‌Pittsburgh Steelers as he is still recovering ​from left knee surgery after an ACL tear last November.

"I'm not sure what happened, but it's Thursday practice," Rush said. "Practice has to go on and so you're up next and that was a good day. It was good to get out there and get some real reps with that group and we'll see ​what happens."

Tagovailoa, 28, is in his first season with the Falcons after ‌playing the first ‌six ⁠seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He reportedly had been dealing with back issues early in camp but had been lined up to start the season opener on the road in ‌Pittsburgh.

With the Dolphins, Tagovailoa ​completed 68.0% of his throws for 18,166 ‌yards with 120 ⁠touchdowns and 59 ​interceptions over 78 games (76 starts). He was a Pro Bowler in 2023.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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