2nd round of tickets for Salt Lake Temple Open House will be available next week

SALT LAKE CITY — If you were not able to grab one of the million reservations that were made available last week for the Salt Lake Temple Open House, the next opportunity is just around the corner.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Tuesday that it will be providing additional reservations on both Sept. 15 and Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

"These upcoming reservation releases are part of the planned approach to accommodate as many visitors as possible," the news release said.

The first wave of reservations was claimed in less than 24 hours after they were released last Tuesday. Since then, many of the fences around Temple Square were taken down, allowing visitors to walk up close to the temple in areas that have been closed off for years.

Reservations will be available next week on TempleSquare.org and through the Temple Square app. Groups larger than six will be able to reserve tickets through a reservation request.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said at a press event ahead of the first release that they expect 5 million visitors throughout the six-month celebration as he announced the theme "Rejoice in Christ."

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global church with a universal message of Jesus Christ in which we rejoice. ... We invite you to come and see and love Jesus Christ and the people who come here," he said.

The celebration will include multiple other events around Temple Square that will not require reservations, and there will be opportunities to participate virtually as well. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has said it is inviting everyone to participate, either at Temple Square or around the world.

The celebration will include exhibits, performances, films, devotionals, and opportunities to volunteer, which the statement said will all be focused around Jesus Christ.

The Salt Lake Temple, the church's flagship temple, has not been open to the public since 1893, when it was initially dedicated.