Hockey player and coach-turned-broadcaster Barry Melrose dies at age 70

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 7:06 p.m.

 

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BRISTOL, Conn. — Barry Melrose, a hockey player-turned-coach who led the Los Angeles Kings to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final before going on to a long career in broadcasting the sport, has died. He was 70.

ESPN announced Melrose's death Wednesday after his wife informed the network.

Melrose stepped away from the role in 2023 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. From Kelvington, Saskatchewan, the hard-nosed defenseman played over 300 games in the NHL after nearly 200 in the World Hockey Association.

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