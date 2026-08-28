Avs defenseman Makar signs $163.2M, 8-year extension, making him highest paid player in NHL history

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DENVER — Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche agreed to a $163.2 million, eight-year extension on Friday that will make him the highest paid player in league history.

The deal was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce terms of the contract.

Makar's extension is set to be the the richest in NHL history, surpassing eight-year, $136 million extension signed by Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov last September.

The 27-year-old Makar is coming off a season in which he had 20 goals and 59 assists. He finished second to Zach Werenski of Columbus in the Norris Trophy voting, an award that goes to the league's top defenseman. Makar has won the award twice over his career.

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AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL