Lakers announce statue for former head coach Phil Jackson

By Field Level Media | Posted - Sept. 8, 2026 at 2:37 p.m.

 
Feb 8, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson speaks during a ceremony for the unveiling of a statue for former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena. Joining him on stage are Vanessa Bryant and Stu Lantz.

Feb 8, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson speaks during a ceremony for the unveiling of a statue for former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant at Star Plaza outside of Crypto.com Arena. Joining him on stage are Vanessa Bryant and Stu Lantz. (Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports)

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Sep 08 (Field Level Media) - The Los ​Angeles Lakers will add to their collection of statues outside their downtown arena, ‌with former head coach Phil Jackson getting the bronze treatment ⁠on April 9 ​of next year.

Jackson will ⁠become the ninth member of the organization ‌to be ‌honored with a statue, joining players Kareem ⁠Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Magic ⁠Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal; players/team executives Elgin Baylor, Pat Riley and Jerry West, and broadcaster Chick Hearn.

Two statues honor Bryant, with a third scheduled to be revealed at ‌a future date. Riley ​was the last to receive a statue outside Crypto.com Arena when he was honored in February.

Jackson guided the Lakers to five titles and seven NBA Finals appearances in his 11 seasons as head coach from 1999 ​to 2011, not including the 2004-05 season, ‌which he ‌skipped ⁠after a dispute with management.

The Lakers reached the playoffs in every season Jackson was the head coach.

Jackson also coached the Chicago Bulls for ‌nine seasons (1989-98) and ​won six titles. He ‌was inducted into ⁠the ​Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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