Pelicans acquire AJ Johnson, Taj Gibson from Grizzlies

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Sep 08 (Field Level Media) - The New Orleans ​Pelicans acquired AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson from the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday ‌in exchange for Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, a future second-round ⁠draft pick and a ​future second-round pick swap.

Johnson, ⁠21, averaged 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds ‌in 48 ‌games off the bench last season, split between ⁠the Washington Wizards ⁠and Dallas Mavericks.

The well-traveled guard previously was part of the Anthony Davis blockbuster deal between Washington and Dallas last February before the Mavericks traded him to the Grizzlies in ‌July. Johnson initially was selected ​by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Gibson, 41, averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10 games (one start) with Memphis last season. He has played in 1,012 games across 17 ​NBA seasons with eight teams.

Hawkins, 24, contributed ‌5.1 points and ‌1.7 ⁠boards in 51 games (one start) with New Orleans last season. The UConn product was the 14th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Peavy, ‌25, averaged 4.3 ​points and 1.9 rebounds ‌in 61 games (four ⁠starts) during ​his rookie season with the Pelicans in 2025-26.

(--Field Level ​Media)