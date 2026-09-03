Liberty's Satou Sabally (concussion) out for rest of 2026

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - New York Liberty forward Satou Sabally will miss the remainder of the regular season and the postseason, taking the time off to recover from a head injury suffered on June 23 in a game against the Las Vegas Aces, the team said Thursday.
It was her second concussion in less than a year. Sabally also sustained a head injury playing for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals against the Aces, who swept the series.
Sabally, 28, was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, selected just behind her college teammate at Oregon, Sabrina Ionescu.
The Oregon classmates became WNBA teammates in April when the 6-foot-4 Sabally signed a two-year, $1.6 million free agent deal with New York.
Sabally ends her season with 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 13 contests. The three-time All-Star has averaged 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 149 career games with the Dallas Wings (2020-24), Mercury and Liberty.
A native of Germany, Sabally had been scheduled to play in the FIBA World Cup in Berlin, which begins Friday and runs through Sept. 13.
The WNBA is on break for the World Cup. The Liberty (24-16) have a playoff berth locked up and will be playing for seeding when the club returns to action.
New York currently is the sixth seed, two games behind the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever. The Liberty's next game is Sept. 18 in Minneapolis against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx (31-9).
(--Field Level Media)