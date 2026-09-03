Liberty's Satou Sabally (concussion) out for rest of 2026

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Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - New York Liberty forward Satou ​Sabally will miss the remainder of the regular season and the postseason, taking the time off to recover ‌from a head injury suffered on June 23 in a game against the ⁠Las Vegas Aces, the team ​said Thursday.

It was her second ⁠concussion in less than a year. Sabally also sustained ‌a head injury playing ‌for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals against ⁠the Aces, who swept the ⁠series.

Sabally, 28, was the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, selected just behind her college teammate at Oregon, Sabrina Ionescu.

The Oregon classmates became WNBA teammates in April when the 6-foot-4 Sabally signed a two-year, $1.6 million free agent ‌deal with New York.

Sabally ends her ​season with 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 13 contests. The three-time All-Star has averaged 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 149 career games with the Dallas Wings (2020-24), Mercury and Liberty.

A native of Germany, Sabally had been scheduled to play ​in the FIBA World Cup in Berlin, which begins Friday and ‌runs through Sept. ‌13.

The ⁠WNBA is on break for the World Cup. The Liberty (24-16) have a playoff berth locked up and will be playing for seeding when the club returns to action.

New York currently is ‌the sixth seed, two ​games behind the Atlanta Dream ‌and Indiana Fever. The ⁠Liberty's next ​game is Sept. 18 in Minneapolis against the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx (31-9).

(--Field ​Level Media)