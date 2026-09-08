Pelicans and Grizzlies swap Jordan Hawkins and AJ Johnson in multiplayer trade, AP source says

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have traded former first-round draft pick Jordan Hawkins and Micah Peavy to the Memphis Grizzlies for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced, said the teams also swapped future second-round picks.

Hawkins, a perimeter shooter and slasher out of UConn, was selected 14th in 2023, two years before a regime change that saw Joe Dumars replace David Griffin as basketball operations chief.

Hawkins has struggled to find a regular spot in New Orleans' rotation since entering the league, averaging 8 points in 18.2 minutes per game during his first three seasons.

Johnson was drafted 23rd by Milwaukee in 2024 and also has spent time with Washington and Dallas during his first two seasons, averaging 4.9 points in 14.2 minutes.

Gibson is a 17-year veteran who has averaged 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds during his career. Because Gibson's last contract was not fully guaranteed, the Pelicans could cut him to clear close to $3.8 million in space under the NBA salary cap.

Peavy was a second-round pick in 2026 who showed promise as a defender and averaged 4.3 points in 15 minutes per game as a rookie.

___

See AP's full NBA coverage here