France sets 3-pointer record with 22 at Women's FIBA World Cup, Belgium reaches quarterfinals

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BERLIN — France set a record for 3-pointers in a single game at the Women's Basketball World Cup with 22 against already-eliminated Nigeria in a comprehensive 111-56 victory over on Monday.

Migna Toure's 3-point shot with 5:45 left was her team's 21st, breaking the three-day-old record of 20 set by Japan on Friday for 3-pointers in a single contest in World Cup history.

Dominique Malonga notched the 22nd.

Gabby Williams led France with 25 points and 6 rebounds. The Olympic finalists were already assured of their place in the quarterfinals.

Also in Group B, Hungary defeated South Korea 82-73 to finish second in the group. Both teams await upcoming games in Group A to learn their next opponents in playoffs for the quarterfinals.

Emma Meesseman led Belgium to the quarterfinals with 22 points and 10 rebounds as it topped Australia 80-68 for first place in Group C.

The European champion was now off until Thursday.

Australia faces a qualifying playoff on Wednesday against the loser of the Italy-China matchup later Monday.

Belgium had a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and bolted in an 11-2 run. The Opals couldn't couldn't recover. Belgium's Julie Allemand finished with seven assists to give her an all-time record 111 in World Cup play.

Puerto Rico finished strong to eliminate Turkey 75-71 in their final group game earlier.

Arella Guirantes led Puerto Rico with 21 points.

Puerto Rico was trailing by seven points going into the final quarter but Imani McGee-Stafford scored and Pamela Rosado followed with two 3-pointers to take a 59-58 lead.

Turkey power forward Elif Bayram went off early in the final quarter with an apparent left leg injury.

Turkey fans outnumbered their counterparts at Berlin's Max-Schmeling-Halle and they tried to put off Guirantes but couldn't stop her from securing the win with two free throws.

Puerto Rico next plays the winner of Italy-China on Wednesday.

The four group winners progress directly to Thursday's quarterfinals, while the teams that finish second and third face playoffs Tuesday or Wednesday to determine which advances also. The bottom teams are eliminated.

Host Germany (1-1) faces Mali (1-1), and Spain (1-1) plays Japan (1-1) later with all scenarios open in Group A..

Italy (1-1), after coming close to upsetting the United States on Sunday night, faces China (1-1) to decide second place in Group D. The U.S. (2-0) has already advanced to the quarterfinals before its final group game against the Czech Republic, which was eliminated after two losses.

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