JPMorgan names APAC, EMEA tech investment banking chiefs as international co-heads

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Sept 8 — JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed its ​Asia Pacific and EMEA technology investment banking chiefs as co-heads of international ‌technology investment banking, according to a memo issued ⁠by the company ​and seen by ⁠Reuters on Tuesday.

Here are some details:

• ‌Mark Fiteny, head ‌of Asia-Pacific Technology, Media, and Telecom (APAC ⁠TMT) and New ⁠Economy Investment Banking, and Matt Gehl, head of EMEA Technology Investment Banking, were named co-heads of International Technology Investment Banking, the memo showed.

• The ‌appointments were confirmed by ​a company spokesperson.

• Fiteny and Gehl each bring more than two decades of experience and will support the bank's technology clients globally in their new roles.

• The bank also named Pieter ​Himpe, currently head of EMEA Internet ‌and Tech ‌Services ⁠within its technology investment banking division, as co-head of EMEA Technology Investment Banking alongside veteran banker Bill Hutchings.

• Gehl will ‌remain based in ​London and Fiteny ‌in Hong Kong.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia ​Cheema)