JPMorgan names APAC, EMEA tech investment banking chiefs as international co-heads

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 10:41 p.m.

 
The JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo in one of the headquarters’ entrances in New York City, U.S., April 1, 2026.

The JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo in one of the headquarters’ entrances in New York City, U.S., April 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 8 — JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed its ​Asia Pacific and EMEA technology investment banking chiefs as co-heads of international ‌technology investment banking, according to a memo issued ⁠by the company ​and seen by ⁠Reuters on Tuesday.

Here are some details:

• ‌Mark Fiteny, head ‌of Asia-Pacific Technology, Media, and Telecom (APAC ⁠TMT) and New ⁠Economy Investment Banking, and Matt Gehl, head of EMEA Technology Investment Banking, were named co-heads of International Technology Investment Banking, the memo showed.

• The ‌appointments were confirmed by ​a company spokesperson.

• Fiteny and Gehl each bring more than two decades of experience and will support the bank's technology clients globally in their new roles.

• The bank also named Pieter ​Himpe, currently head of EMEA Internet ‌and Tech ‌Services ⁠within its technology investment banking division, as co-head of EMEA Technology Investment Banking alongside veteran banker Bill Hutchings.

• Gehl will ‌remain based in ​London and Fiteny ‌in Hong Kong.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia ​Cheema)

Photos

Most recent Science stories

Related topics

Science
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Business
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  