Bitcoin-based Liquid Network says $320 million withdrawn in hack

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 6, 2026 at 10:32 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 6, 2026 at 10:05 p.m.

 
Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency in this illustration taken September 10, 2025.

Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

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Sept 6 — Liquid Network, a ​Bitcoin-based payments and settlement network, said on Sunday ‌that about $320 million was withdrawn from ⁠its ​federation wallet in ⁠a hack.

"Purported white-hat ‌hackers" withdrew ‌around 4,000 of the 4,200 ⁠bitcoin ⁠held in its Liquid Federation wallet, Liquid Network said in a post on X.

"Liquid wallets will be ‌impacted, and ​we're sorry for any inconvenience," Liquid Network said, adding that it has halted new transactions.

The funds were withdrawn via SideSwap, ​a settlement platform ‌permitted to ‌handle ⁠withdrawals from the network, though the key used in the process was ‌not compromised, Liquid ​Network added.

(Reporting ‌by Gnaneshwar ⁠Rajan ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank ​Dhaniwala)

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