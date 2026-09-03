60-minute delays possible in Utah during Labor Day weekend despite record-high gas prices

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S.'s average gas price has never soared above $4 per gallon on Labor Day, but that record is on track to be shattered this year, according to AAA.

The national average entered Thursday at $4.14, per the organization. Utah's average of $4.42 per gallon of regular gasoline is 28 cents above the national average and approximately $1.10 above its average this time last year.

"Continued volatility" at the Strait of Hormuz has caused crude oil prices to surge into the $ 90-per-barrel range. It has offset the typical drop in fuel costs from decreasing demand reported in the late summer, said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesperson for the organization's Mountain West chapter, in a statement.

"After a record-setting August, this Labor Day weekend is on track to also set a record at the pump," he said.

Despite the rising costs, the organization and Utah transportation officials don't believe it will stop people from taking advantage of the unofficial end of summer.

AAA estimates that Utah's Arches and Zion national parks will be among the top destinations this weekend. Utah's national parks aren't the only areas that could be busy, as UDOT estimates delays of up to 60 minutes are possible on some roads because of holiday-related travel.

When and where delays are expected

Some of the delays are expected on Friday, as people begin the long weekend, but the biggest delays are expected on Monday as people return from their trips, according to UDOT.

Friday

Delays of up to 30 minutes are possible between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on southbound I-15 from Spanish Fork to Nephi. Peak delays are expected at 3 p.m.

Delays of up to 10 minutes or more are possible between noon and 10 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 6 from Spanish Fork to Soldier Summit. Peak delays are expected at 7 p.m.

Monday

Delays of up to 60 minutes are possible between noon and 7 p.m. on northbound I-15 from Spanish Fork to Nephi. Peak delays are expected at 6 p.m.

Delays of up to 40 minutes or more are possible between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 6 from Spanish Fork to Soldier Summit. Peak delays are expected at 2 p.m.

As always, UDOT plans to suspend construction to open all lanes to traffic as possible to help reduce delays over the long weekend. Yet, some lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place for safety reasons.

These include work zones in Spanish Fork and Provo canyons, which could add to some of the projected delays. A construction project with lane closures near Thistle Junction could add to some of the projected U.S. 6 delays.

Various events could also add congestion. For instance, longer left-turn queues are expected at the U.S. 189 and state Route 114 intersection in Provo Canyon on Friday and Saturday because of Midway's annual Swiss Days.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for all potential impacts.

Utah's fuel index

While gas prices remain high statewide, it's more expensive in some areas than others, according to AAA.

The Wasatch Front and northern Utah continue to enjoy the lowest costs, led by Weber County's average of $4.34 per gallon. Cache, Tooele, Salt Lake and Utah round out the top five in lowest prices, all four averaging approximately $4.38 per gallon.

It's most expensive in south-central, as well as southeast and northeastern edges of the state. It's currently as high as $4.80 per gallon in Piute and Rich counties, while Daggett ($4.68), Wayne ($4.67) and Beaver ($4.64) counties round out the five with the highest prices.

The organization also notes that Utah has over 1,300 public electric vehicle stations statewide. Its average rate of about $0.35 per kilowatt-hour is the fifth-lowest in the nation, behind only Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska.