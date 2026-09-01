The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah football season outlook, Dampier's growth + Idaho preview

Football season has officially arrived! In this episode of The Utah Checkdown, host Josh Furlong breaks down everything you need to know heading into Game 1.

In this episode:

Week 0 takeaways: Why TCU's messy season-opener in Ireland could change the landscape of the Big 12.

Why TCU's messy season-opener in Ireland could change the landscape of the Big 12. Morgan Scalley's first game-week presser: What the new head coach had to say about his mindset, keeping perspective, managing line rotations, and turning the defense over to Colton Swan.

What the new head coach had to say about his mindset, keeping perspective, managing line rotations, and turning the defense over to Colton Swan. Offensive evolution & versatility: Why Utah is unlocking more dynamic looks across the receiver and tight end rooms without getting "too cute."

Why Utah is unlocking more dynamic looks across the receiver and tight end rooms without getting "too cute." Devon Dampier's next step: Breaking down Dampier's growth as a vocal leader, how he plans to balance pocket poise with his dynamic playmaking, and what Big 12 air yard analytics say about his passing potential.

Breaking down Dampier's growth as a vocal leader, how he plans to balance pocket poise with his dynamic playmaking, and what Big 12 air yard analytics say about his passing potential. Season predictions: A deep dive into Team Rankings projections, win-probability metrics, and a trap spot on Utah's 2026 schedule.

A deep dive into Team Rankings projections, win-probability metrics, and a trap spot on Utah's 2026 schedule. Idaho season opener preview: Breaking down the Vandals' Week 0 heartbreak against Cal Poly, key players to watch (including dual-threat QB Joshua Wood and WR Tony Harste), and what Utah's looks to do Thursday night.

Tune in now on your favorite podcast platform and get set for kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

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