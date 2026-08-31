University of Utah student died Friday in electric-scooter accident

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah student was killed Friday following an accident involving an electric scooter, according to a statement from the university.

The school said in a statement released on Monday that it is mourning the loss of a first-year student from California. It said the student died as a result of the accident.

"University officials are providing support and assistance to the student's family during this difficult time," according to the state. "We extend our deepest condolences to the student's family, friends, classmates and all those affected by this loss."

The U. offered its mental health first responders and the University Counseling Center as resources for anyone affected by the accident.

The university has not released any identifying information about the student or details of the crash.

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