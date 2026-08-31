Armed woman shot and killed by police after firing at officers

NEPHI — A woman was shot and killed by police responding to a domestic violence call in Juab County on Sunday and a man she was with was arrested for allegedly giving her the gun that she used to shoot at officers.

Wayne David Lewis, 74, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of attempted murder and attempted aggravated assault targeting law enforcement.

Sunday morning, a Nephi police officer and a Juab County sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a domestic violence incident involving a weapon.

"The reporting party reported that their ex-wife showed up at his house and was acting erratic. The reporting party disclosed that she had a pistol. The reporting party confirmed she had left in a vehicle but that she lived close by," a police booking affidavit states.

Meanwhile, police say the woman, identified in the affidavit as Crysti Vincent, also called emergency dispatchers, "making erratic statements and told dispatch that she had a pistol and stated, 'I'm gonna shoot him,'" according to the affidavit.

She said she was at her house but was going to go back to her ex's, police stated. When officers arrived at Vincent's Nephi residence, she was still at her front door. Lewis was also present.

"Crysti was ordered to drop what was in her hand and get on the ground. She then retreated into the home as the officer was within a few feet of her. The officer pulled the door open to pull Crysti outside of the home while she refused the officer's commands and resisted. The officer pulled Crysti out of the house, but she was able to pull out of the officer's grip and ran back into her house," the affidavit states.

Police say Vincent could be heard yelling at Lewis, who was by the front door, "to get the gun," according to the affidavit.

"Crysti gets to the doorway where she is given a firearm from Wayne and she turns around to face the officer and appears to fire two rounds at a close distance towards the officer. The officer then fired his duty weapon at Crysti, and she was struck by the officer's rounds," the affidavit states. "The Nephi officer asked Wayne why he gave the gun to Crysti and his response was, 'She asked me to.'"

Vincent was pronounced dead at the scene. Lewis was arrested. No officers were injured.

When questioned by investigators, Lewis said he had gone to Vincent's home the night before because she seemed "distressed and anxious." They drove to a convenience store to get snacks.

"Crysti then drove them to her ex-husband's residence where she was trying to talk with her ex-husband, but he wasn't opening the door. Wayne states he remained in the car while at the ex-husband's residence. When Crysti got out of the car, she had her crystal sword with her. Wayne explained this to be something like a dagger. Wayne wasn't aware of anything else in her hands when she approached the door but believed she had her gun in her purse," the affidavit states.

When they returned to the woman's residence, Lewis said that's when an officer showed up and ordered them to get on the ground, the affidavit states.

"Wayne advised he had his .9-mm handgun with him throughout the night, and when they were walking into the house he had the handgun in his left hand with no holster," according to the affidavit.

When police arrived, Lewis said Vincent became upset and "that she ended up with his gun," the affidavit states. "Wayne was asked how she ended up with his gun. He stated, 'I handed it to her.'

"After he gave her his gun, Wayne stated he heard about five shots total fired from both Crysti and the officer," according to the affidavit. "Wayne states he saw Crysti fall to the ground and two officers initiated CPR."

Lewis, who police say "had a firearm unholstered ready to confront a threat that he was anticipating," was taken to the Utah County Jail after being interviewed.

"Wayne is seen on video actively assisting Crysti in the attempted murder of a police officer. He provided her with a firearm that narrowly misses the officer and resulted in the death of another (Crysti). Where Wayne had a key role in the confrontation of a victim in this case at the victim's home and carried a loaded firearm to confront if needed and then also assisted in the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, I believe he is a danger to others in the community," the arresting officer concluded in the affidavit.