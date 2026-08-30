Motorcyclist dies after going off road near Monte Cristo

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after going off the road and crashing on Sunday afternoon near Huntsville in Weber County.

The motorcyclist, a woman from Hooper, crashed into trees after failing to negotiate a curve while traveling west on state Route 39 near Monte Cristo, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release.

Although the woman was found to be wearing a helmet, jacket, gloves and boots for protection, she was pronounced dead by responders at the scene, according to DPS.

The crash was still under investigation on Sunday; however, speed is being looked at as a possible factor in the crash, DPS said.