Motorcyclist dies after going off road near Monte Cristo

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Aug. 30, 2026 at 7:54 p.m.

 
A 21-year-old woman from Hooper died after going off a roadway while driving a motorcycle in Weber County on Sunday afternoon.

A 21-year-old woman from Hooper died after going off a roadway while driving a motorcycle in Weber County on Sunday afternoon. (Matt Gush, Adobe Stock)

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HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A 21-year-old motorcyclist died after going off the road and crashing on Sunday afternoon near Huntsville in Weber County.

The motorcyclist, a woman from Hooper, crashed into trees after failing to negotiate a curve while traveling west on state Route 39 near Monte Cristo, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release.

Although the woman was found to be wearing a helmet, jacket, gloves and boots for protection, she was pronounced dead by responders at the scene, according to DPS.

The crash was still under investigation on Sunday; however, speed is being looked at as a possible factor in the crash, DPS said.

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Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter and also covers K-12 education in Utah.
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