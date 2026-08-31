FBI arrests 2 in Idaho in alleged $1.3M romance scam targeting women

BOISE — Two men accused of running a $1.3 million romance and investment scam targeting women across several states, including Idaho, were arrested at the Boise Airport after federal investigators say one of them came to Idaho looking for new victims.

Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, are charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in federal court in Oregon. The FBI says at least 26 victims have been identified, though investigators believe there could be many more.

According to court documents, Love and Chan allegedly began the scheme in February 2022. Love met many of the women through dating apps and convinced them they were in genuine romantic relationships with him while portraying himself as a wealthy and successful investor.

Federal investigators say Love created fictitious identities and flaunted a lavish lifestyle online and in person. At times, he allegedly claimed to be an NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers or a wealthy real estate investor worth tens of millions of dollars.

Chan allegedly posed as Love's financial adviser, helping make the investment opportunities appear legitimate.

Prosecutors say Love told women he wanted to build a future and wealth with them, then encouraged them to put money into investments that did not actually exist. Chan allegedly participated in three-way FaceTime calls with Love and victims, displaying fabricated investment gains and encouraging the women to send more money.

Love also allegedly used phone apps to create fake bank and investment accounts showing millions of dollars in balances. Investigators say the men exchanged staged messages about investment opportunities that Love would then show victims as additional proof that the investments were legitimate.

Some women sent large amounts of their own money, while others allegedly took out personal loans at Love's direction after he promised they would quickly be repaid.

Investigators say the women never received investment proceeds or returns. When victims ran out of money or began asking too many questions, Love allegedly cut off communication while keeping their funds.

Financial records show Love and Chan received approximately $1.3 million from victims, according to federal authorities.

Arrest warrants were issued for the pair Aug. 17. One week later, investigators learned Chan had flown from California to Boise to meet Love. FBI agents and other law enforcement officers arrested both men Aug. 24 at the Boise Airport.

Authorities say Love was in Idaho to meet new potential victims. Investigators determined he had traveled through New Mexico, California, Oregon, Nevada, Utah and Idaho between July 15 and Aug. 24.

Love has allegedly used several names, including Jon Love, Daejon Love, Avril Lyto Love and Jordan Love.

Both men remain in federal custody in Boise.

The FBI is asking anyone who may have had contact with Love or Chan, or who has information about the alleged scheme, to contact investigators at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip through the FBI's online tip portal.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.