Here's what we learned about No. 14 BYU football as Cougars wrap training camp

PROVO — BYU football put the finishing touches on training camp ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 season Monday and Tuesday, and now shifts its attention to the Sept. 5 season opener against Utah Tech.

If training camp felt uneventful, that's likely because it was. There's been no quarterback race in light of rising sophomore Bear Bachmeier's established position as a starter, and the return of running back LJ Martin on offense and a stout linebacker group led by returners Isaiah Glasker and Siale Esera as well as former All-ACC first-team selection Cade Uluave from Cal has optimism high in Provo.

There are a lot of knowns for 14th-ranked BYU football ahead of the season opener, beginning perhaps most importantly with the offensive line led by starting center Bruce Mitchell, offensive tackle Andrew Gentry and fifth-year guard Kyle Sfarcioc, among others.

But it wasn't all perfect, either. head coach Kalani Sitake told reporters in wrapping up practices before shifting into the usual game prep that will ushers in the familiar cadence of a 12-week season.

"It was probably a little bit more physical than we planned," Sitake said. "But that's OK; I think we needed the work. I think on both sides, offense and defense, we needed to work. A couple of guys got banged up, but they'll be ready. That's the price you pay for going live and physical in camp; I don't know any other way to get better at football without playing it."

That being said, Sitake noted there were no season-ending injuries among his group. Even safety Faletau Satuala, who reportedly suffered a foot injury in the summer that the Deseret News reported would keep him out of action for "at least eight weeks," participated in Tuesday's final practice of camp.

"He's going," Sitake said of the junior from Bountiful who earned second-team All-American honors by the Football Writers Association of America in 2025. "We have to hold him back; he's running full speed and doing all that. Within the two-week time, we've got to work him into it. I think he wants to just go because he's been here the whole time and in training.

"Football-wise, we know what he can do. We just need to get it so that it's right when we get to the first game. He'll be ready to go, though."

Here's what we learned since the start of August as the Sept. 5 season opener against Utah Tech approaches.

BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga, right, with running back Preston Rex runs drills during training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026 in Provo, Utah. (Photo: Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo)

BYU offense has playmakers

Yes, Bachmeier, who threw for 3,033 yards and 15 touchdowns in leading the Cougars to a 12-2 record as true freshman a year ago, and Martin, the reigning Big 12 offensive player of the year who ran for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, are back.

But the Cougars' offense goes deeper than that.

Sione Moa returns to the backfield after missing most of last season with a complication from the win over East Carolina that doctors later diagnosed as compartment syndrome of the lower thigh, and seems to be pacing toward RB2 ahead of promising freshman Devaughn Eka, fifth-year senior Preston Rex and surprise three-star addition Journee Tonga out of Lawndale, California.

Coaches have raved about the improvement of redshirt junior Jojo Phillips since the spring, and Oregon transfer Kyler Kasper has boosted a wide receiver room looking for depth answers that should also see Tiger Bachmeier, Reggie Frischknecht, Tei Nacua and four-star freshman Jaron Pula in a deep rotational mix.

But the biggest surprise has been Legend Glasker, the athletic speedster out of Lehi who has taken coaches, staff and his teammates by storm.

"We've come a long way," said Frischknecht, the former Manti High standout who led all NJCAA players nationally with 14 touchdowns at Snow College in 2024. "We're confident in ourselves and what we can do, and we're looking really good right now.

"A lot of young guys like Legend, Terrence and me and Tei who have been here for a year, are excited to have an opportunity where we can compete," he added. "If we show up every day and work hard, then we can play a lot. Everyone dreams about playing here at BYU, and I'm excited for it."

Add in Oregon transfer Roger Saleapaga, USC's Walker Lyons and returning tight ends Keayen Nead, Noah Moeaki and Will Zundel, and the Cougars should have pass catchers in abundance.

BYU defense is ready to go

After the departure of former defensive coordinator Jay Hill and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford to Michigan, the Cougars' personnel didn't miss a beat.

The Cougars returned every defensive starter with eligibility remaining from a group that allowed 332.4 yards and 19.1 points per game under new defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga. That includes familiar faces like Glasker and Esera to Keanu Tanuvasa up front and Evan Johnson, Tre Alexander and Raider Damuni with Satuala in the secondary while adding gems like Uluave and Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams.

Even some players not on lips around the conference have impressed. Senior defensive end Bodie Schoonover mentioned one: David Tangilanu, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound freshman interior lineman from East Palo Alto, California.

"He's been making big strides this fall camp, playing physical and playing fast," Schoonover said. "It's been fun to watch."

Special Teams Shoutout 🏈



Matthias Dunn



Matthias had a huge day today! He's been putting in the work and it continues to show. I've got a ton of faith in him this year. He's going to be a big-time weapon for us.#GoCougspic.twitter.com/W7yIemG5jB — Treyson Bourguet (@treysonbourguet) August 14, 2026

Special teams has question marks — and potentially high ceiling

The biggest unknown lies under new special teams coordinator Justin Ena's responsibilities. But after waiting his turn behind first-team All-Big 12 kicker and special teams player of the year Will Ferrin, Matthias Dunn is angling for his shot.

The former Wasatch High standout has been in the program since returning from a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina and Lansing, Michigan in 2021, and he's already reportedly booted a 54-yard field goal in practice — longer than his career-best of 48 yards during his 5A all-state first-team senior season in 2018.

Dunn joined the program over interest from Tennessee, Utah and Utah State, and gets his chance to shine as former Chris Sailer Kicking Academy five-star kicker Brody Laga returns from a mission.

The former Mountain Ridge standout has eyes on the future of the program. But the present is up for grabs, and squarely on the shoulders of the 6-foot fifth-year senior with three games of collegiate experience.

Fuller Shurtz, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound punter from Katy, Texas, takes over for Australian punter Sam Vander Haar in the punt game.