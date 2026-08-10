This ever-smiling face behind BYU's expectations knows how to 'lock it in'

PROVO — Cade Uluave still remembers the moment he thought BYU football players were built differently.

The rising senior from South Jordan was in spring camp with the Cougars after earning All-ACC first-team honors at Cal as arguably the best linebacker in the conference, and the 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker thought he had a perfect opening to shoot up through the B-gap for a quarterback sack.

For whatever reason, he recalled, the guard fell off and Uluave looked to take advantage.

"I thought I had a free run at the quarterback," he said. "And all of a sudden, Bruce came out of nowhere. I've never seen a lineman move that fast.

"He's a baller," Uluave concluded. "It's cool to go against him."

Plenty of expectations are on BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier, reigning Big 12 offensive player of the year LJ Martin at tailback, and a BYU defense that ranked among the best in the country in takeaways and returns nearly everyone — Uluave excluded — on a team ranked No. 15 nationally in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll.

But perhaps the expectations should be saddled across the 6-foot-4, 305-pound shoulders of Bruce Mitchell, the former 2A all-state selection who won back-to-back state titles at South Summit and committed to his dream school before his recruiting ramped up.

Mitchell has been a constant in the Cougars' lineup since returning from a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Seattle in 2021.

After making 11 appearances on the offensive line his first two seasons, he went on to start 20 of 27 games over the next two years, including all 14 at center as the Cougars' breakthrough 12-2 campaign that included a trip to the Big 12 championship game last year.

He's also a humble giant, married to former BYU distance runner and current Nike Swoosh TC pro Sadie Sargent, who loves to fish and spend time outdoors in his free time.

For the second straight season, BYU center Bruce Mitchell was named to the Rimington Trophy Watchlist, an award presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I football. (Photo: Courtesy, BYU Photo)

Away from football, he may be the nicest guy you come across, Uluave admitted.

"When you talk to him, he always has this smile on his face," he said. "But once you get on the field, he'll block and make you go, 'crap.'

"Once you get on the field, he locks it in," Uluave added. "You can tell, the way he points all over the field, points at you, makes adjustments on the line; he knows his stuff. He's a different beast. But off the field, he's the nicest guy you'll ever meet."

BYU loses key starters Weylin Lapuaho and Isaiah Jatta from last year's team, but return the All-Big 12 preseason center and starteing right tackle Andrew Gentry as well as Kyle Sfarcioc, who played in all 14 games last year with five starts on the interior.

Sonny Makasini, Trevin Ostler, Joe Brown, Siosiua Latu-Finau and Trevor Pay also bring back experience to the trenches, where the Cougars added Paki Finau from Washington, Jr. Sia from Utah State, and four-star freshman Bott Mulitalo from Lone Peak.

"Nobody's going to go out there Sept. 5 for their first snap of college football," Mitchell said during Big 12 football media days. "I don't know what five we'll have starting, but everybody who goes out there will have played college football before. I think that's a super power in itself, having so much experience.

"Nobody's irreplaceable; when I'm gone, I'm going to be replaced and hopefully whoever replaces me is better than me. We've got some young guys coming up, and some really good veteran guys."

BYU has produced a massive run of offensive linemen under assistant coach and run-game coordinator TJ Woods, including NFL starters Blake Freeland (Indianapolis Colts), Brady Christensen (Carolina Panthers) and Kingsley Suamataia (Kansas City Chiefs), among others.

But Kalani Sitake knows that the key to strong team — without discounting the importance of a smart quarterback, a powerful rusher, or a physical defense — starts up front.

"I think TJ Woods has done a great job with the O-line," said Sitake, also noting the additions of offensive quality-control assistants Brandon Kipper, Karter Shaw and Connor Pay. "TJ Is a master at getting different looks for guys and experience for everybody. I don't think there's going to be a time where we're looking at a completely new O-line, where none of them has had some game-time experience.

"I think we've got the flow of recruiting, of missionaries, and of the transfer portal to be in a really good spot with the O line. And I love how TJ and his staff cross-train the linemen to all play guard, center and tackle.And I think that's unique."

It's always a key reason why BYU was able to average 31.4 points per game, and was one of eight FBS teams with a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two receivers with 800 yards apiece for an offense that ranked No. 17 overall in ESPN's efficiency index.

"If you have a physical football team, it makes a huge difference," Uluave said. "And from what I've seen, the whole team is physical."