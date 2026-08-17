Police activity triggers secure protocol for 3 Kearns schools

KEARNS — Three schools in Kearns were under a secure protocol due to police activity nearby on Monday.

Granite School District announced the secure protocol on its website at 11:51 a.m., saying, "the protocol was initiated by law enforcement out of an abundance of caution."

Kearns Jr. High, West Kearns Elementary and Gourley Elementary were part of the protocol.

"Parents, please do not come to the school at this time," the school district's message said. "During a Secure Protocol, the outside doors are locked, and no one is allowed in or out of the building. School is proceeding as normal inside the building."

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