'A big, big plan': South Ogden leaders envision bustling new city center in 61-acre expanse

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SOUTH OGDEN — While South Ogden has areas where commercial activity is clustered, the Weber County locale doesn't have much of a downtown or a city center.

Tucked between the commercial activity along Riverdale Road in adjacent Riverdale and, to the north, Ogden, the county's largest city, South Ogden leaders hope to change that. They've crafted an ambitious plan, the South Ogden City Center Master Plan, aimed at revamping a 61-acre expanse centered along Washington Boulevard from 36th Street south to 40th Street in the northern part of the city.

"It's a big, big plan. Now whether it comes about in five years, 10 years, 50 years, who knows. But you want to at least have a vision and a plan for those that come in," said Mayor Russell Porter. The hope is for a unified development scheme, not just a random mix of development.

It's been focus of discussion dating to late 2024 and the topic of several open houses, workshops and other activities this year. On Tuesday, the South Ogden City Council is to consider adopting an ordinance folding the city center plan into South Ogden's master plan, which guides growth and development. The officials will also consider a second ordinance calling for a 180-day moratorium on processing of development permits in the city center zone as city planners consider whether to amend South Ogden's development codes to conform with the city center plan vision.

South Ogden leaders envision a bustling new city center within a 61-acre expanse along Washington Boulevard in a plan to be considered Tuesday by the City Council. The photo shows the project area, outlined in orange. (Photo: City of South Ogden)

Still, the process is in the relatively early stages, and development per the vision, if it proceeds, is a long-term proposition. The private sector would likely be the main moving force to development, though the city might provide some incentives.

Big Lots' closure

The closure of Big Lots in the city center area in a strip mall in the 3800 block of Washington Boulevard jumpstarted the efforts, according to Porter. The closures of the retailer in the city and other Big Lots locations around the country were outlined in a Jan. 9, 2025, press release by developer Gordon Brothers, which acquired numerous Big Lots properties and closed some of them.

A strip mall is pictured in South Ogden on Monday 2026. South Ogden leaders are proposing to develop an expansive area around the strip mall into a new city center. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

The idea behind the effort was to "have a dream really, just plans for what we would like to see, or what we think the residents would enjoy down there," Porter said.

The document outlines creation of an outdoor plaza that would serve as a gathering space for public events and envisions mixed-used development including housing and commercial operations. The plaza would sit at the southern end of a "pedestrian-priority corridor" along Kiesel Avenue from 37th Street to 39th Street.

A strip mall is pictured in South Ogden on Monday 2026. South Ogden leaders are proposing to develop an expansive area around the strip mall into a new city center. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

"The City Center Central Plaza is envisioned as the civic and social heart of South Ogden, a vibrant community gathering space that serves residents and visitors throughout the year," reads the planning document. It would host everything "from farmers' markets and festivals to concerts, holiday celebrations and informal gatherings."

The planning documents say potential development opportunities include 1,000 residential units, 380,000 square feet of commercial space and 75,000 square feet of office space. They show new development clustered in the area along Washington Boulevard, around a Macey's grocery store and the shopping center to the south containing Savers and, formerly, Big Lots.

South Ogden leaders envision a bustling new city center within a 61-acre expanse along Washington Boulevard in a plan to be considered Tuesday by the City Council. The rendering shows a proposed plaza in the development area. (Photo: City of South Ogden)

"South Ogden's City Center will grow into a vibrant, walkable heart of the community that serves those who live, work and recreate there and welcomes visitors from across the Wasatch Front," reads the vision statement for the plans.

The current owners of the former Big Lots site are eager for a development scheme, according to Porter, but there are many property owners in the zone.

Despite the upbeat tone of the proposal, it has prompted questions and concerns from some. A report from planning staffers to City Council members for Tuesday's meeting outlines some of the worries that emerged at a public hearing on Aug. 13.

"Many residents attended the meeting and expressed concerns regarding traffic, parking issues, eminent domain, minimum property size, funding, businesses and homeowners being pushed out and losing city identity," the report reads. Those involved in the plans "addressed the concerns but ultimately these are concerns that city staff and City Council should take into consideration as we move forward."

Porter emphasized the city doesn't plan to use powers of eminent domain to claim property.