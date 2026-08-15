Eagle Mountain residents push for referendum following 183% property tax increase

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A newly approved 183% city property tax increase in Eagle Mountain is sparking outrage among residents, who are now organizing a referendum effort to challenge the decision.

The tax hike, approved by city leaders on Aug. 6, is expected to generate more than $5 million in additional city revenue.

Among those leading the opposition is Eagle Mountain resident Alex Washburn, a financial analyst, Iraq War veteran and father of three.

"It's getting really tough," Washburn said. "My wife stays at home, we have three kids, one with special needs."

Washburn said rising prices for everyday necessities have already stretched his household budget. The 183% tax hike translates to an additional $300 he'll pay in property taxes each year.

"I mean it's getting more and more difficult with food prices constantly going up," he said. "It's like death by a thousand cuts."

The controversial measure drew hundreds of residents to a city meeting last week, where a vast majority voiced their opposition. The increase was initially slated at 220% before city leaders ultimately approved a lower rate of 183%.

Tensions ran high during the Aug. 6 meeting as residents challenged city officials over both the size of the increase and what they described as a lack of transparency regarding how additional revenue would be spent. Residents also expressed frustration over tax breaks afforded to data centers.

The city said the funding would go toward contracting additional services from the Utah County Sheriff's Office and hiring new deputies. However, that cost is estimated at about $1.5 million and residents questioned how the remaining revenue would be allocated.

"Even my 12-year-old asked, 'Well where is the rest of the money going?'" Washburn said.

City officials defended the increase, citing the needs of one of Utah's fastest-growing communities. Leaders said the city faces mounting infrastructure demands, including park improvements, competitive employee wages and the rising cost of services. Officials noted that Eagle Mountain has not raised its property tax rate since 2010.

"People in the past thought that being cheap was a good way of public policy," councilman Rich Wood said.

Now, opponents are turning to the referendum process, hoping to let voters decide the issue.

Washburn has joined forces with State Sen. Emily Buss to organize the efforts, which he said has generated significant community interest.

"We're just constantly seeing people say, 'How can we get on this referendum?'" Washburn said. "Word is getting out fast and people are responding really positively."

Supporters of the referendum argue that residents should have the final say on such a significant tax increase.

"It affects all of us. Everybody's taxes are going to be going up," Washburn said. "The city council sat there and listened to the voters and chose to act against the voters' wishes. I think that the voters are the ones that should have say if the council doesn't want to represent their wishes."

The city did not respond to requests for comment. However, residents involved in the referendum effort say they have heard city leaders may be considering negotiations on a lower tax rate to avoid a ballot challenge. As for the referendum, they are waiting for the green light to start gathering signatures.

On Thursday, a city spokesperson confirmed the City Council will be voting on Aug. 18 to repeal the property tax increase and look at a new rate. A repeal of the 183% approved rate, they said, would nullify the referendum.