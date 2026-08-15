Family, followers honor man who was dedicated to defending his faith online

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

HIGHLAND — Family members, friends and fellow influencers who were positively impacted by Chandler Hendry remembered him and his drive to share his testimony of Jesus Christ at a vigil on Monday.

His father, Chad Hendry, said his son's goal in life was to help others get to where they needed to go — which he considered at "the feet of his Savior, Jesus Christ." He would encourage people to find Christ and make covenants to bind themselves to him.

Chad Hendry said he has felt anguish since his son's death, but he has also felt peace. He said he knows he will hug his son again.

Chandler Hendry, 27, was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was known for sharing and defending his faith online. He died in Lehi in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Timpanogos Highway and Morning Vista Road on Aug. 7. Chandler Hendry lived in Idaho but was in Utah County for the FAIR apologetics conference.

He reached people worldwide through his social media accounts, Restored Truth, which has 15,000 followers and 168,000 likes on TikTok and 13,000 followers on YouTube. Another account he ran, Curated Existence, has over 1 million likes on TikTok, but fewer followers. He is known for teaching mission prep courses for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who plan to serve a full-time mission, and he recently led a men's retreat to inspire men to build their faith and purpose.

Some men who attended that retreat, which was expected to be the first of many, talked about the significant change it made in their lives. At the vigil, several people shared examples of watching Chandler Hendry on TikTok livestreams, where he defended teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to online critics and encouraged people who were struggling to turn toward Christ.

Warrior for truth

Colton Miller, another influencer whose content focuses on his belief in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, referred to Chandler Hendry as a "literal gladiator," echoing others who called him a warrior or a sword because of his efforts to champion his faith.

He said many have messaged him to say Chandler Hendry was the reason they are active in the church. Miller said his friend knew how to minister to others, as Christ did.

Jackson Paul said Chandler Hendry had an "unwavering confidence." He said everyone hides some of their light under a bushel, referring to Matthew 5:15, but that Chandler Hendry "didn't own a bushel; his light from Jesus Christ was reflecting to the entire world."

Many are remembering Chandler Hendry's impact as a religious influencer and in his family after he died in a Lehi crash on Aug. 7. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Jacob Hansen, host of the "Thoughtful Faith" podcast and social media channels, encountered Chandler Hendry about a year ago and was immediately impressed, he told KSL. He was in a group chat with Hansen and other members who discuss their beliefs and push back against online criticism of the church.

Hansen said he spoke Friday morning with Chandler Hendry, as Hansen prepared for a religious debate he was going to participate in. Just hours later, he heard from Chandler Hendry's brother that he had died, and was invited to let others in the online community know.

In the days since his death, Hansen said the group has realized what an impact their efforts are having, and they are thankful for their friend's significant impact. He said many people have said online that they were baptized or went on a mission because of Chandler Hendry's example and testimony

"We're all realizing like, holy cow, what we're doing is affecting people," he said.

Hansen said Chandler Hendry is an example of someone who has been able to reach and impact a younger generation — he said he was authentic and didn't try to be soft or not rock the boat, but instead realized people needed someone to encourage them to stand up and give them confidence.

"He showed Latter-day Saints that they don't need to apologize for their faith because they have something beautiful and wonderful, and they should share it with the world," Hansen said.

The restored truth is that God has never stopped reaching out to humanity. He continues to reveal, guide, and pursue a relationship with us today. So remember, keep your knees on the ground and your eyes towards heaven. –Chandler Hendry

Chantry Hendry, Chandler Hendry's older brother, said he didn't put himself out to a global audience for fame — "he made his name because of how he lived his life and who he lived his life for."

In his remarks at the vigil, he called his younger brother his "lighthouse." His "core philosophy" was dedicating his life to fighting for truth and living God's will. He encouraged others to fight for truth, embrace faith in Jesus Christ, prioritize family and live their purpose to change the world.

"Chandler was a disciple of Jesus Christ. He, in this world, was a covenantal husband, son and a leader of the youth across the globe, inspiring others to realize their potential in the eyes of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ," Chantry Hendry said. "He inspired others to become somebody, to quit staying nobody."

Commitment to family

AnaLynn Hudson Hendry said she loved seeing everyone in the chapel audience, whether they knew him in person or had only seen him online.

"It's such a blessing to have all of his videos and his content so one day I can teach my children through him and I can share his knowledge with them," she said.

She said her husband's love for her helped her understand the Savior's love.

"There wasn't anything that he wouldn't do … no sacrifice he wouldn't make to make me feel loved and seen and supported and celebrated," she said.

Derek Hudson expressed gratitude for his relationship with his son-in-law, telling Chandler Hendry's family, "I love your son as if he was mine, I love him because he loves my daughter, and he still does, and he will forever."

He talked about multiple spiritual discussions with him and said he was a "man of God" who lived the commandments to love God and your neighbor.

A GoFundMe* set up by his wife's family has raised more than $85,000.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.