Driver critically injured after being struck by pole that fell from pickup truck

PROVO — A driver was critically injured after being hit by a metal pole that fell from a pickup truck in Provo Canyon earlier this week, Utah Highway Patrol said on Thursday.

At 5:15 p.m. on Monday, a pickup truck traveling on state Route 189 near Canyon View Park had a metal pole fall from it. The pole struck a Honda Civic traveling behind the pickup truck, with the pole going through the Civic's windshield and critically injuring its driver, according to UHP Lt. Zach Randall.

No other information about the driver of the Civic or the incident was available. Troopers received minimal information about the pickup truck, and it has not been found, Randall said.

This story may be updated.