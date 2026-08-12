Potential tropical cyclone threatens Hawaii; Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the Atlantic

By Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2026 at 10:22 a.m.

 
Robbie Berg, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist, works at the National Hurricane Center on the first day of hurricane season, June 1, in Miami. The NHC is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One-C, that could pose a threat to Hawaii, while a new tropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Robbie Berg, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist, works at the National Hurricane Center on the first day of hurricane season, June 1, in Miami. The NHC is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One-C, that could pose a threat to Hawaii, while a new tropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean. (Lynne Sladky, Associated Press)

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MIAMI — Tropical Storm Cristobal formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean well west of the Azores, forecasters said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said, and the storm was forecast to dissipate on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Ocean, the NHC initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One-C, which is located about 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Hawaiian Islands.

The NHC said the system is expected to strengthen before nearing the Hawaiian Islands by late Friday.

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