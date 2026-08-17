University of Utah welcoming students to new $155M, 1,447-bed residence hall this semester

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah President Taylor Randall's quest to create "college town magic" largely hinges on the university moving away from what has traditionally been a commuter school, with most students opting to live off-campus.

To that end, the U. this year will welcome students to its newest residence hall, Trailhead, when early move-in begins on Aug. 14, followed by the regular move-in period on Aug. 19.

The 349,342-square-foot development includes east (Summit) and west (Ascent) wings that will add a total of 1,447 beds between two six-story buildings.

A single cluster dorm room is pictured in Trailhead, the University of Utah’s newest residence hall, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The U. this semester will welcome students to the new 1,447-bed residence hall. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

"I love when we're able to activate a new building. It creates another place for community on campus. When we activate these centers, it's where we know students thrive," said Sean Grube, associate vice president of Housing and Dining Programs at the U.

As its name suggests, the residence hall was intentionally designed and built to integrate recreation into the living experience with the ultimate goal of creating community.

Specifically, Grube said the U. is trying to move away from the "heads and beds" thought process typically associated with student housing projects, which is "not really focused on the activation of community space."

"When we get these spaces, this is just an opportunity to create. You can just put up a building, but what does it mean to students and the student body overall?" Grube said.

The development was a $155 million endeavor built through a public-private partnership between the U. and American Campus Communities, with little expense spared when it comes to living and community spaces throughout the property.

The first floor of the building features a 135-seat dining area with a QDOBA, pho restaurant, The Other Side Coffee and Donuts and a grab-and-go shop with snacks and drinks for students on the go. Grube noted that all the building's dining options are compatible with the U.'s student dining plan.

Each individual floor also includes its own public cooking space equipped with a stove, oven and microwave, available for all residents.

Haley Pierce, route setter, installs a climbing wall in Trailhead, the University of Utah’s newest residence hall, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The U. this semester will welcome students to the new 1,447-bed residence hall. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

As far as recreational aspects, the residence houses an indoor bouldering room with two adjustable grasshopper climbing walls, a fitness center, outdoor patio, dedicated bike parking and repair station and a room solely for ski and snowboard equipment storage, as well as a gaming hub.

"This is probably the first opportunity that we had to really start pulling in student interest as far as activation around those recreation spaces ... delivering what students are looking for," Grube said. "We don't really want that quiet experience where a student is just staying within their room. We want them to be activated. We want them to be a full part of the community here at the U."

Room types include:

12 single units

472 double units

106 single clusters

796 double clusters

60 four-person single suites

With the idea of creating community a priority, the building's first-floor amenities will be available to all U. students and staff, not just residents.

"Money is tight, and so when we can put together kind of multiple areas of intersection, we want to do that. Really, this first floor in total is an activation for campus in college town magic, and not just for this building," Grube said.

Windows overlook the foothills and various hiking trails from Trailhead, the University of Utah’s newest residence hall, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The U. this semester will welcome students to the new 1,447-bed residence hall. (Photo: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

The addition of Trailhead brings the total number of student housing beds to nearly 7,000.

To Grube, the U. has already started to phase out aspects that would make people associate the U. with a commuter school, saying the university has added a total of 4,000 beds since 2019.

The Trailhead, though, is different than anything else the U. has in terms of student housing and likely a sign of what's to come with future housing endeavors.

"Within our communities overall, this just really brings that residential environment," Grube said.