Utah Valley University cancels classes on anniversary of Charlie Kirk killing

By Logan Stefanich, KSL | Posted - Aug. 12, 2026 at 11:22 a.m.

 
Charlie Kirk hands out hats before he was shot during Turning Point USA’s visit to Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10, 2025. UVU won't hold classes on Sept. 10, the first anniversary of the killing of Kirk.

Charlie Kirk hands out hats before he was shot during Turning Point USA’s visit to Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10, 2025. UVU won't hold classes on Sept. 10, the first anniversary of the killing of Kirk. (Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

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OREM — Utah Valley University won't hold classes on Sept. 10, the anniversary of the killing of Charlie Kirk on campus.

Kirk, a conservative political activist, was shot and killed while speaking at UVU on Sept. 10, 2025.

"Healing continues in different ways for each member of our university community as we approach Sept. 10, the one-year anniversary of the tragic events surrounding Charlie Kirk's death," states an email sent to the campus community. "To provide time and space for reflection, service, and connection, UVU will close operations that day."

The email notes that all employees will receive regular pay for the day of the closure.

Additionally, the email invited UVU students, faculty and staff to United Way's annual Day of Caring service day on Sept. 10, an event the school regularly participates in, including breakfast and a service project in the community — this year, at Trailside Elementary in Vineyard.

"This long-standing tradition of service is an opportunity to come together and continue healing through helping others," the institution said.

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Related topics

Utah higher educationCharlie Kirk killingUtahEducationPolice & CourtsUtah County
Logan Stefanich, KSLLogan Stefanich
Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL, covering northern Utah communities, education, business and tech news.

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