New building helps complete Utah's first full veterinary medicine program at USU

By Mike Anderson, KSL | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 9:14 p.m.

 
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • USU's new building completes Utah's first full veterinary medicine program.
  • It offers labs, surgery rooms and clinical spaces for hands-on student experiences.
  • The program addresses Utah's veterinarian shortage, crucial for the $1.82B agriculture industry.

LOGAN — A brand new building at Utah State University will bring the final, important touches to the school's veterinary science program, and the first full program for the degree in the state.

The Thomas and Patricia Willis Veterinary Medical Education Building provides labs, surgery rooms and clinical spaces to help students get a real feel for what it takes to work in the field.

Alexis Sweat, a clinical skills course coordinator at USU, graduated from the program when it required finishing up the final two years at Washington State University.

"I think that we all are super excited about the new building," Sweat said. "Once they graduate and they're able to go out and practice in a clinic in your community, or they're able to go and get even more advanced training and become a specialist themselves."

Alexis Sweat is an assistant professor of veterinary science, and a clinical skills course coordinator at Utah State University.
Alexis Sweat is an assistant professor of veterinary science, and a clinical skills course coordinator at Utah State University. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL)

This comes as there is a significant need for veterinarians in Utah, particularly in rural areas. They're needed to help support the state's agricultural industry, which contributes around $1.82 billion dollars to Utah's economy. Katelyn Drake, an incoming first-year student in the program, is excited to get going.

"I'm so excited. I graduated with my undergrad a couple of years ago, and then I was in the workforce for a couple of years," Drake said. "You're just getting totally immersed into the whole program right off the bat."

Sweat said students will get to work in clinical situations, engage in research and even perform surgeries all in the same building. The program enrolled 40 new students in its first year, starting in August 2025. Sweat said they're looking to bring in twice as many this school year.

"I honestly think that it's a really impressive opportunity for the students to come here and to be able to have all of those experiences," Sweat said. "To get all of the knowledge that they need and to do it all in this one building will be really excellent."

A celebratory ribbon-cutting will be held for the opening of the new building on Aug. 28.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Mike Anderson, KSLMike Anderson
Mike Anderson often doubles as his own photographer, shooting and editing most of his stories. You can watch his stories on KSL 5 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

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