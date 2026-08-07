Minor earthquakes shake Saratoga Springs, Wayne County within minutes

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Two earthquakes in Utah hit one minute apart, shaking the ground near Saratoga Springs and Teasdale, Wayne County, United States Geological Survey data shows.

The earthquake about four miles north of Saratoga Springs had a magnitude of 2.8 and had a depth of 3.5 miles.

The earthquake in Teasdale, Wayne County, had a 4.0 magnitude but was further underground at more than eight miles. That earthquake was 7.3 miles south of Teasdale, near Capitol Reef National Park.

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