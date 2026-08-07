Minor earthquakes shake Saratoga Springs, Wayne County within minutes

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL | Posted - Aug. 7, 2026 at 6:35 p.m.

 
Two earthquakes in Utah hit one minute apart on Friday evening, United States Geological Survey data shows. One near Saratoga Springs had a magnitude of 2.8 while the one in Teasdale, Wayne County, had a 4.0 magnitude.

Two earthquakes in Utah hit one minute apart on Friday evening, United States Geological Survey data shows. One near Saratoga Springs had a magnitude of 2.8 while the one in Teasdale, Wayne County, had a 4.0 magnitude. (United States Geological Survey )

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SARATOGA SPRINGS —Two earthquakes in Utah hit one minute apart, shaking the ground near Saratoga Springs and Teasdale, Wayne County, United States Geological Survey data shows.

The earthquake about four miles north of Saratoga Springs had a magnitude of 2.8 and had a depth of 3.5 miles.

The earthquake in Teasdale, Wayne County, had a 4.0 magnitude but was further underground at more than eight miles. That earthquake was 7.3 miles south of Teasdale, near Capitol Reef National Park.

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Emily Ashcraft, KSLEmily Ashcraft
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.
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