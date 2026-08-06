Detroit makes Jahmyr Gibbs NFL's newest highest-paid running back with 3-year deal

By Paula Pasche, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 4:25 p.m.

 
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs signs autographs for fans after practice at the NFL football team's training camp, in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs signs autographs for fans after practice at the NFL football team's training camp, in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

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ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract extension with Jahmyr Gibbs, a three-year deal worth up to $75.7 million that his agents say makes him the NFL's newest highest-paid running back.

Athletes First announced the deal Thursday, hours after Gibbs took the field for the first time since the Lions' training camp started. His agents also noted the new contract includes $51.5 million guaranteed for the Pro Bowler.

Two days earlier, Atlanta briefly made Bijan Robinson the NFL's highest-paid running back.

Gibbs had been participating in meetings at camp, but Thursday was his first appearance on the field, an indication the Lions and his agents were close to a deal. Gibbs held his right arm high and gave a thumbs-up when asked if an agreement was close as he walked off the practice field.

He rushed for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns and had 77 receptions for 616 yards and five scores in 2025.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor got a two-year, $44 million deal earlier Thursday.

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AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

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