Jets sign QB Will Levis to practice squad

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 22, 2026 at 4:10 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 3:04 p.m.

 
Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) walks off the field post game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) walks off the field post game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium.(Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

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Sep 22 (Field Level Media) - The New York Jets signed former Tennessee Titans ​starting quarterback Will Levis to the practice squad on Tuesday.

In the corresponding move, the Jets released quarterback Bailey Zappe from the ‌practice squad. Starter Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik are the quarterbacks on New York's ⁠active roster.

The Titans released Levis, 27, ​at the end of the preseason ⁠on Aug. 30 and he went unclaimed on waivers.

Levis started 21 ‌games for the Titans ‌after being drafted No. 33 in 2023, completing 61% of ⁠his passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns ⁠and 16 interceptions. He had a 5-16 record as a starter and spent last season recovering from right shoulder surgery after being unseated as the starter by 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

Tennessee, which moved up eight spots to draft Levis with the ‌first pick in the second round, signed Mitchell ​Trubisky to a two-year contract in March and gave the veteran most of the work behind Ward during training camp.

Zappe, 27, has played in 15 games (nine starts) and completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,223 yards, 12 TDs and 14 interceptions.

The New England Patriots selected Zappe in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In other moves, ​the Jets signed linebacker Troy Reeder to the 53-man active roster and signed ‌linebacker Jaden Keller ‌to the ⁠practice squad.

Reeder, 32, was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and played 25 snaps on special teams. He has played in 107 regular-season games (38 starts) for the Los Angeles ‌Rams (2019-21, 2023-25), Los Angeles Chargers (2022) ​and Jets.

Keller, 23, an undrafted rookie ‌out of Virginia Tech ⁠who signed with ​New York in May, was released from the practice squad on Sept. 15.

(--Field ​Level Media)

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