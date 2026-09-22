Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent placed in the NFL concussion protocol, AP source says

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CHICAGO — Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent has been placed in the NFL concussion protocol, according to a person familiar with the situation, adding another wrinkle to the team's plans for Monday night's game against Philadelphia.

The person confirmed Bagent's status to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the Bears hadn't released their first injury report of the week.

Bagent was expected to take most of the first-team reps in practice after Caleb Williams left Sunday's 9-3 loss to Minnesota with a right hamstring injury. Coach Ben Johnson said Williams is "week to week," and he left open the possibility that the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft could play against the Eagles.

If Williams and Bagent are unable to play Monday night, the Bears likely would turn to Case Keenum. The 38-year-old Keenum has 66 career starts, but he hasn't thrown a pass in a regular-season game since Dec. 24, 2023, for Houston against Cleveland.

Bagent was 5 for 9 for 54 yards against the Vikings. He was sacked by Dallas Turner on the final play of the game.

Bagent, 26, had a record-setting career at Division II Shepherd University before signing with the Bears in May 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

He made four starts while appearing in five games as rookie, passing for 859 yards and three touchdowns with six interceptions. He signed a two-year contract extension in August 2025.

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