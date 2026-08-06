'It's worth asking for help': Mom shares how lactation support helped amid breastfeeding challenges

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AMERICAN FORK — August is National Breastfeeding Month, and health experts want parents to know that while breastfeeding is often described as natural, it doesn't always come easily.

Jessica Lohser had successfully breastfed her first two children.

But with her third — and now her fourth baby, Andrew — things were different. Andrew was slow to gain weight, and pain and concerns about her milk supply left her feeling overwhelmed.

"I almost dreaded when it was time to nurse because it hurt so bad," she said.

After receiving help with her third baby, Lohser knew exactly where to turn when she began having similar challenges with Andrew.

She went to the lactation clinic at Intermountain Health American Fork Hospital, where lactation consultants help parents navigate common breastfeeding challenges.

"We think that breastfeeding is super natural. And it's not always natural or intuitive — it is a skill," said Laura Rowbury, a registered nurse and certified lactation consultant at the hospital.

Rowbury said lactation consultants can help troubleshoot common problems, including difficulty with latching, painful nursing, concerns about milk supply and questions about pumping routines.

"There are times when it's just not the right choice, and I often say to my patients, 'When breastfeeding starts to suck all the joy out of motherhood for you, I want you to quit,'" she said. "But for a lot of moms, it's really important to them."

One of the most common questions Rowbury hears is when — and if — moms should start pumping.

"If a mom is staying at home, she doesn't need to pump other than if she's going to be separated from her baby for longer than two to three hours," she said.

Others may choose to pump for reasons like returning to work, increasing milk supply or sharing feeding responsibilities with a partner, Rowbury added.

She also reminds parents that not every mother needs to pump or store breast milk. And because every woman's milk production and storage capacity is different, she encourages parents not to judge their own supply based on what they see on social media.

"Comparing yourself to others often makes us nervous about the quality and the quantity of our milk, when it is really nutritionally just exactly what our baby needs," she said.

With guidance from the lactation clinic, Lohser found a more comfortable way to help Andrew latch and learned how to increase her milk supply. Soon, Andrew began gaining weight and breastfeeding became easier.

Now, she hopes her story reminds other moms they don't have to go through it alone.

"That's why I went and sought out help, because I wanted that positive experience of breastfeeding my baby and having that bonding experience," she said. "It's worth asking for help."

Safe breast milk storage

According to the CDC, breast milk can generally be stored:

At room temperature for up to 4 hours.

In the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

In the freezer for 3 to 12 months.

Once thawed, in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours.

Parents with questions about storing breast milk or using a breast pump should talk with a lactation consultant or their healthcare provider.

Many insurance plans cover breast pumps after delivery. Intermountain Health offers both in-person and virtual lactation consultations.