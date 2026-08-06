'It's worth asking for help': Mom shares how lactation support helped amid breastfeeding challenges

By Emma Benson, KSL | Posted - Aug. 6, 2026 at 8:17 p.m.

 
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Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Jessica Lohser faced breastfeeding challenges with her third and fourth children.
  • Lactation consultants at Intermountain Health helped her find solutions and increase supply.
  • Consultants advise on latching, pumping and remind moms not to compare milk supply.

AMERICAN FORK — August is National Breastfeeding Month, and health experts want parents to know that while breastfeeding is often described as natural, it doesn't always come easily.

Jessica Lohser had successfully breastfed her first two children.

But with her third — and now her fourth baby, Andrew — things were different. Andrew was slow to gain weight, and pain and concerns about her milk supply left her feeling overwhelmed.

"I almost dreaded when it was time to nurse because it hurt so bad," she said.

After receiving help with her third baby, Lohser knew exactly where to turn when she began having similar challenges with Andrew.

She went to the lactation clinic at Intermountain Health American Fork Hospital, where lactation consultants help parents navigate common breastfeeding challenges.

"We think that breastfeeding is super natural. And it's not always natural or intuitive — it is a skill," said Laura Rowbury, a registered nurse and certified lactation consultant at the hospital.

Rowbury said lactation consultants can help troubleshoot common problems, including difficulty with latching, painful nursing, concerns about milk supply and questions about pumping routines.

"There are times when it's just not the right choice, and I often say to my patients, 'When breastfeeding starts to suck all the joy out of motherhood for you, I want you to quit,'" she said. "But for a lot of moms, it's really important to them."

One of the most common questions Rowbury hears is when — and if — moms should start pumping.

"If a mom is staying at home, she doesn't need to pump other than if she's going to be separated from her baby for longer than two to three hours," she said.

Others may choose to pump for reasons like returning to work, increasing milk supply or sharing feeding responsibilities with a partner, Rowbury added.

She also reminds parents that not every mother needs to pump or store breast milk. And because every woman's milk production and storage capacity is different, she encourages parents not to judge their own supply based on what they see on social media.

"Comparing yourself to others often makes us nervous about the quality and the quantity of our milk, when it is really nutritionally just exactly what our baby needs," she said.

With guidance from the lactation clinic, Lohser found a more comfortable way to help Andrew latch and learned how to increase her milk supply. Soon, Andrew began gaining weight and breastfeeding became easier.

Now, she hopes her story reminds other moms they don't have to go through it alone.

"That's why I went and sought out help, because I wanted that positive experience of breastfeeding my baby and having that bonding experience," she said. "It's worth asking for help."

Safe breast milk storage

According to the CDC, breast milk can generally be stored:

  • At room temperature for up to 4 hours.
  • In the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
  • In the freezer for 3 to 12 months.
  • Once thawed, in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours.

Parents with questions about storing breast milk or using a breast pump should talk with a lactation consultant or their healthcare provider.

Many insurance plans cover breast pumps after delivery. Intermountain Health offers both in-person and virtual lactation consultations.

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Emma Benson, KSLEmma Benson
Emma Benson joined the KSL team in October 2023. A native of Salt Lake City, she’s happy to be back home in the Beehive State. Before joining KSL, Emma worked in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the dual CBS/ABC affiliate, where she anchored the morning show as well as produced and anchored the noon show, and reported on the side. She interviewed the governor multiple times, covered the Lori Vallow trial and the University of Idaho murders, interviewed Ukrainian refugees, and covered several live events. Emma is excited to be primarily covering health/medical stories, including producing the weekly “Your Life Your Health” segment. Emma graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism. During her time at BYU, she was a reporter for the student newspaper, the Daily Universe, and worked as a reporter, anchor, and producer for Newsline, an award-winning student-produced newscast. When she’s not reporting, Emma enjoys playing pickleball, traveling (16 countries and counting!), and country swing dancing.
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