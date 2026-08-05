Off-duty officer injured breaking up domestic violence fight

WEST JORDAN — An off-duty police officer who drove a woman to her fiancé's home to retrieve some items after the fiancé allegedly left her at a concert was injured when he tried to break up a fight between the two after arriving.

Dallas James Broadhead, 27, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of assault on an officer.

On July 9, "Broadhead left his family and their friends at a concert," according to a police booking affidavit. Police say there were two groups of friends at the concert who went to another home after the show, including the off-duty officer and Broadhead's fiancé. Once there, the woman said she needed to go to Broadhead's home to collect a few of her things. The off-duty officer, who had not been drinking that night, offered to give her a ride.

Once they arrived at the West Jordan home, "Dallas' fiancé went into the residence with one of her friends and a (fight) was reported to have started between Dallas and his fiancé," the affidavit states.

The friend ran back outside to tell the others what was happening, and the off-duty officer went inside the home "to separate the individuals," the report states.

The man identified himself as an officer, and Broadhead and a second person told him to get out, according to the affidavit. As the officer began walking out, "before making it outside, the victim was pushed aggressively out the door by either Dallas or the other suspect involved. This push caused the victim to stumble down a set of stairs and halfway through the garage," the affidavit states.

The officer tried to make it back to his car, but "before making it, the other suspect involved began coming towards the victim with his fist up in the air, ready to 'throw a punch,'" according to the affidavit.

The officer pushed that person to the ground. When that happened, "Dallas approached the victim and began assaulting him. When the other suspect got up from the ground, he also began attacking the victim. Witnesses reported that Dallas and the other suspect were throwing closed fist punches at the victim, who had his hands up trying to block the punches," according to the affidavit.

The officer fell to the ground and hit his head, and was "kicked and punched several times before Dallas heel stomped the victim's right hand/wrist, causing immediate pain," the affidavit states.

After the assault, the officer got back into his car and drove off. Doctors determined that he sustained "two fractured wrists, a fractured and bruise rib, and a concussion," according to the affidavit.

The status of the second man allegedly involved in the assault was not immediately known Wednesday.