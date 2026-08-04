85-year-old man dies after falling into septic tank in Millville

MILLVILLE, Cache County — A man died Tuesday after falling into a septic tank in Millville.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office stated that at around 4:30 p.m., an 85-year-old man fell into a septic tank while he was working nearby. The septic tank had been pumped out the day before and had a temporary cover over it, according to the sheriff's office. The incident took place near 200 South and 200 East.

As officers arrived on the scene, the man was "semi-responsive," but not verbally responsive, the sheriff's office said. As they attempted to rescue him, officers determined it was not safe to enter the septic tank due to it being an enclosed space housing harmful gas.

They then called in additional units, including heavy rescue units equipped for similar situations, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it took "about an hour" for the additional units to respond to the scene. When they arrived, the man was unresponsive.

The man had become unresponsive "fairly quickly" after the first set of officers arrived at the scene, so it is unclear when exactly he died, according to the sheriff's office.

As the heavy rescue officers entered the septic tank, they found the man deceased, the sheriff's office said.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.